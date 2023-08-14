Monday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (75-42) and the New York Yankees (60-58) matching up at Truist Park (on August 14) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Braves.

The probable pitchers are Max Fried (3-1) for the Braves and Clarke Schmidt (8-6) for the Yankees.

Braves vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Yankees

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
  • Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Braves have won two of their last four games against the spread.
  • The Braves have been favorites in 104 games this season and won 67 (64.4%) of those contests.
  • Atlanta has a record of 28-11 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -200 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.
  • No team has scored more than the 684 runs Atlanta has this season.
  • The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 10 @ Pirates L 7-5 Bryce Elder vs Bailey Falter
August 11 @ Mets W 7-0 Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill
August 12 @ Mets W 21-3 Allan Winans vs Denyi Reyes
August 12 @ Mets W 6-0 Spencer Strider vs José Quintana
August 13 @ Mets L 7-6 Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga
August 14 Yankees - Max Fried vs Clarke Schmidt
August 15 Yankees - Bryce Elder vs Luis Severino
August 16 Yankees - Charlie Morton vs Randy Vasquez
August 18 Giants - Spencer Strider vs Alex Cobb
August 19 Giants - Yonny Chirinos vs Logan Webb
August 20 Giants - Max Fried vs TBA

