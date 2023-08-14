Monday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (75-42) and the New York Yankees (60-58) matching up at Truist Park (on August 14) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Braves.

The probable pitchers are Max Fried (3-1) for the Braves and Clarke Schmidt (8-6) for the Yankees.

Braves vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have won two of their last four games against the spread.

The Braves have been favorites in 104 games this season and won 67 (64.4%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 28-11 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

No team has scored more than the 684 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).

Braves Schedule