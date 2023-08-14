Monday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-59) and the Colorado Rockies (45-73) facing off at Coors Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on August 14.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chris Flexen (1-5, 7.92 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 29, or 60.4%, of those games.

Arizona has entered five games this season favored by -225 or more, and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 549 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks' 4.66 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those games).

The Rockies have come away with 41 wins in the 103 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Colorado has won two of 24 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (499 total), Colorado is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.49 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 8 Dodgers L 5-4 Brandon Pfaadt vs Julio Urías August 9 Dodgers L 2-0 Merrill Kelly vs Bobby Miller August 11 Padres L 10-5 Ryne Nelson vs Blake Snell August 12 Padres W 3-0 Zac Gallen vs Rich Hill August 13 Padres W 5-4 Brandon Pfaadt vs Seth Lugo August 14 @ Rockies - Merrill Kelly vs Chris Flexen August 15 @ Rockies - TBA vs Ty Blach August 16 @ Rockies - Ryne Nelson vs Austin Gomber August 17 @ Padres - Zac Gallen vs Rich Hill August 18 @ Padres - Brandon Pfaadt vs Seth Lugo August 19 @ Padres - Merrill Kelly vs Yu Darvish

Rockies Schedule