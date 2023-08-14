How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 14
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Jurickson Profar will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies meet at Coors Field on Monday, at 8:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball with 131 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Arizona's .419 slugging percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).
- Arizona is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (549 total).
- The Diamondbacks' .323 on-base percentage is 14th in baseball.
- Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-lowest average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Arizona has a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.344).
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit 116 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- Colorado is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- The Rockies rank 18th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
- Colorado ranks 23rd in the majors with 499 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.49 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.518 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Merrill Kelly (9-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
- Kelly is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Kelly will try to go five or more innings for his 20th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- In two of his 20 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Flexen (1-5) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.
- Flexen has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.
- Flexen has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/8/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Julio Urías
|8/9/2023
|Dodgers
|L 2-0
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Bobby Miller
|8/11/2023
|Padres
|L 10-5
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Blake Snell
|8/12/2023
|Padres
|W 3-0
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Rich Hill
|8/13/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Seth Lugo
|8/14/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Chris Flexen
|8/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|Ty Blach
|8/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Austin Gomber
|8/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Rich Hill
|8/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Seth Lugo
|8/19/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Yu Darvish
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/9/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-6
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Adrian Houser
|8/10/2023
|Dodgers
|L 2-1
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/11/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Lance Lynn
|8/12/2023
|Dodgers
|L 4-1
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Tony Gonsolin
|8/13/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-3
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Julio Urías
|8/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Merrill Kelly
|8/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|-
|8/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Ryne Nelson
|8/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Michael Kopech
|8/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Dylan Cease
