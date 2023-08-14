Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Jurickson Profar will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies meet at Coors Field on Monday, at 8:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball with 131 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Arizona's .419 slugging percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).

Arizona is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (549 total).

The Diamondbacks' .323 on-base percentage is 14th in baseball.

Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.344).

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 116 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Colorado is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Rockies rank 18th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 23rd in the majors with 499 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Colorado strikes out just 7.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.49 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined 1.518 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly (9-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season.

In his last outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.

Kelly is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Kelly will try to go five or more innings for his 20th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

In two of his 20 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Flexen (1-5) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Flexen has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

Flexen has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Dodgers L 5-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Julio Urías 8/9/2023 Dodgers L 2-0 Home Merrill Kelly Bobby Miller 8/11/2023 Padres L 10-5 Home Ryne Nelson Blake Snell 8/12/2023 Padres W 3-0 Home Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/13/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/14/2023 Rockies - Away Merrill Kelly Chris Flexen 8/15/2023 Rockies - Away - Ty Blach 8/16/2023 Rockies - Away Ryne Nelson Austin Gomber 8/17/2023 Padres - Away Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/18/2023 Padres - Away Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/19/2023 Padres - Away Merrill Kelly Yu Darvish

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers L 2-1 Away Ty Blach Clayton Kershaw 8/11/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers L 4-1 Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin 8/13/2023 Dodgers L 8-3 Away Kyle Freeland Julio Urías 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ty Blach - 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 8/18/2023 White Sox - Home Peter Lambert Michael Kopech 8/19/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Freeland Jesse Scholtens 8/20/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Flexen Dylan Cease

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.