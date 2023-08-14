Player props are listed for Corbin Carroll and Ryan McMahon, among others, when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Kelly Stats

The Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly (9-5) will make his 21st start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Kelly has 19 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

The 34-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.169 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 6.0 6 0 0 2 2 at Twins Aug. 4 6.0 6 2 2 9 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 30 5.0 7 3 3 6 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 6.0 4 1 1 5 2 at Giants Jun. 24 5.0 10 7 5 2 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 23 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 43 walks and 59 RBI (111 total hits). He has swiped 35 bases.

He's slashed .273/.353/.515 so far this season.

Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double, a triple and a walk.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 11 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 120 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs, 47 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .281/.357/.492 on the year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 104 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 53 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .250/.335/.462 slash line so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

