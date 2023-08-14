The Colorado Rockies (45-73) take a five-game losing streak into a matchup versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-59), at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chris Flexen (1-5, 7.92 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (9-5, 3.20 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-5, 7.92 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly (9-5) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing six hits.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 3.20, a 2.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.169.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Merrill Kelly vs. Rockies

The Rockies are batting .247 this season, 18th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .396 (21st in the league) with 116 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Rockies one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-23 with an RBI in six innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

The Rockies are sending Flexen (1-5) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

During 20 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.92 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .343 to opposing batters.

So far this year, Flexen has not recorded a quality start.

Flexen will look to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 2.8 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 20 appearances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.