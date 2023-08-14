Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +3000.
Watch the Jaguars this season on Fubo!
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -155
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Jaguars games.
- Jacksonville ranked 10th in total offense (357.4 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per game) last season.
- The Jaguars posted a 5-3 record at home and were 4-5 away last year.
- When favored last season Jacksonville picked up only two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.
- In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence had 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).
- On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and accumulated 291 yards.
- Travis Etienne ran for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- In addition, Etienne had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.
- In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (48.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- On defense last year, Foyesade Oluokun helped keep opposing offenses in check with 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.
Bet on Jaguars to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
Odds are current as of August 14 at 11:12 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.