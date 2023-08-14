Who are the probable pitchers lined up to start on Monday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Framber Valdez toeing the rubber for the Astros, and Braxton Garrett getting the call for the Marlins.

Read on to find the probable starters for every game on the calendar for August 14.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Astros at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Valdez (9-7) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will look to Garrett (6-3) when the teams meet on Monday.

HOU: Valdez MIA: Garrett 22 (142 IP) Games/IP 23 (117 IP) 3.30 ERA 4.08 9.1 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Astros at Marlins

HOU Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIA Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Pirates at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Quinn Priester (2-1) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will hand the ball to Carlos Carrasco (3-6) when the teams face off on Monday.

PIT: Priester NYM: Carrasco 5 (23.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (81.1 IP) 8.75 ERA 6.42 7.6 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -135

-135 PIT Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 10 runs

Yankees at Braves Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (8-6) to the hill as they play the Braves, who will counter with Max Fried (3-1) when the teams play Monday.

NYY: Schmidt ATL: Fried 24 (115 IP) Games/IP 7 (36 IP) 4.23 ERA 2.50 8.6 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -210

-210 NYY Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 9 runs

Athletics at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (2-9) to the bump as they play the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas (6-8) for the game between the clubs Monday.

OAK: Sears STL: Mikolas 23 (125.2 IP) Games/IP 25 (141.1 IP) 4.15 ERA 4.20 8.4 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -225

-225 OAK Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9 runs

Angels at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (6-8) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Max Scherzer (11-4) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.

LAA: Sandoval TEX: Scherzer 20 (109.2 IP) Games/IP 21 (120.2 IP) 4.10 ERA 3.88 7.6 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Angels at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -185

-185 LAA Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8.5 runs

Mariners at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (10-5) to the hill as they take on the Royals, who will hand the ball to Brady Singer (8-8) for the game between the clubs on Monday.

SEA: Gilbert KC: Singer 23 (137.2 IP) Games/IP 23 (128.1 IP) 3.66 ERA 5.05 9.0 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Royals

SEA Odds to Win: -150

-150 KC Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Diamondbacks at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (9-5) to the mound as they face the Rockies, who will counter with Chris Flexen (1-5) when the teams play Monday.

ARI: Kelly COL: Flexen 20 (118 IP) Games/IP 20 (55.2 IP) 3.20 ERA 7.92 9.2 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Rockies

ARI Odds to Win: -225

-225 COL Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 11.5 runs

Orioles at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (2-3) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will counter with Yu Darvish (8-7) when the clubs meet on Monday.

BAL: Rodriguez SD: Darvish 15 (74 IP) Games/IP 21 (120.1 IP) 5.84 ERA 4.19 9.7 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -145

-145 BAL Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Rays at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (5-3) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will give the start to Ryan Walker (4-1) for the matchup between the teams Monday.

TB: Glasnow SF: Walker 12 (68.2 IP) Games/IP 30 (41.1 IP) 3.15 ERA 2.40 12.6 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Rays at Giants

TB Odds to Win: -135

-135 SF Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7.5 runs

