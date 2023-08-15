Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The favored Braves have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +170. The total for the game is set at 10.5 runs.

Braves vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Braves have won two of their last four games against the spread.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves are 68-37 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 64.8% of those games).

Atlanta has a 24-10 record (winning 70.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The Braves have a 67.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times this season for a 65-50-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves are 10-10-0 ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-20 38-22 27-15 49-27 61-35 15-7

