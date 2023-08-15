The Atlanta Braves (76-42) and the New York Yankees (60-59) will go head to head on Tuesday, August 15 at Truist Park, with Bryce Elder getting the nod for the Braves and Luis Severino taking the hill for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (+180). The total is 10.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (8-4, 3.64 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (2-7, 8.06 ERA)

Braves vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 105 times and won 68, or 64.8%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 22-9 (winning 71% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 6-4 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have come away with 15 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Yankees had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Braves vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+130) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Austin Riley 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+110) Michael Harris II 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+125)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

