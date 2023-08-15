Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Gleyber Torres and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the New York Yankees at Truist Park on Tuesday (at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Elder Stats

Bryce Elder (8-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 24th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 23 starts this season.

In 23 starts this season, Elder has lasted five or more innings 20 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.64), 35th in WHIP (1.244), and 55th in K/9 (6.7).

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Aug. 10 5.0 6 5 5 5 2 at Cubs Aug. 5 4.1 7 7 5 3 3 vs. Brewers Jul. 29 7.0 4 1 1 3 0 at Brewers Jul. 23 6.0 4 2 2 2 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 2.2 7 7 5 4 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 65 walks and 71 RBI (159 total hits). He's also stolen 55 bases.

He's slashed .337/.423/.572 so far this season.

Acuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with six walks and an RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Mets Aug. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 12 2-for-3 3 0 1 2 1 at Mets Aug. 11 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has collected 123 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 79 walks. He has driven in 107 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .276/.386/.621 so far this season.

Olson takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is batting .432 with a double, five home runs, 12 walks and 13 RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 14 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 at Mets Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 12 3-for-5 3 2 4 10 0 at Mets Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Torres Stats

Torres has recorded 119 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .267/.334/.437 slash line on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 3 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 64 hits with 11 doubles, 22 home runs, 53 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .284/.416/.627 on the season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Aug. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

