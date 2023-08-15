Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Yankees on August 15, 2023
Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Gleyber Torres and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the New York Yankees at Truist Park on Tuesday (at 7:20 PM ET).
Braves vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Elder Stats
- Bryce Elder (8-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 24th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 13 times in 23 starts this season.
- In 23 starts this season, Elder has lasted five or more innings 20 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.64), 35th in WHIP (1.244), and 55th in K/9 (6.7).
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 10
|5.0
|6
|5
|5
|5
|2
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|4.1
|7
|7
|5
|3
|3
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 29
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 23
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 18
|2.2
|7
|7
|5
|4
|1
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 65 walks and 71 RBI (159 total hits). He's also stolen 55 bases.
- He's slashed .337/.423/.572 so far this season.
- Acuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with six walks and an RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|2-for-3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has collected 123 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 79 walks. He has driven in 107 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .276/.386/.621 so far this season.
- Olson takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is batting .432 with a double, five home runs, 12 walks and 13 RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 13
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|3-for-5
|3
|2
|4
|10
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Torres Stats
- Torres has recorded 119 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He has a .267/.334/.437 slash line on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Aug. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Marlins
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 64 hits with 11 doubles, 22 home runs, 53 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .284/.416/.627 on the season.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Aug. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
