The New York Yankees (60-59) bring a three-game losing streak into a home contest versus the Atlanta Braves (76-42), at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Braves will call on Bryce Elder (8-4) against the Yankees and Luis Severino (2-7).

Braves vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (8-4, 3.64 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (2-7, 8.06 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (8-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with a 3.64 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .245.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

Elder has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has made 23 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 2-7 with an 8.06 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty threw two innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.06, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .332 batting average against him.

Severino is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Severino has put up six starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

