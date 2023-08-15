The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (batting .281 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Yankees.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .249 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 24 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 94th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Rosario has had a hit in 62 of 105 games this year (59.0%), including multiple hits 23 times (21.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his plate appearances.

In 28 games this season (26.7%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year (39 of 105), with two or more runs eight times (7.6%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 51 .255 AVG .243 .289 OBP .304 .505 SLG .414 21 XBH 18 12 HR 5 35 RBI 20 50/9 K/BB 44/15 0 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings