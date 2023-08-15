At +3000 as of December 31, the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Jaguars and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville averaged 357.4 yards per game on offense last year (10th in ), and it allowed 353.3 yards per game (24th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Jaguars posted a 5-3 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last season.

Jacksonville won just two games as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

The Jaguars were 4-2 in the AFC South and 8-4 in the AFC overall.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

Lawrence also rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Also, Etienne had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).

Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (48.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Foyesade Oluokun helped keep opposing offenses in check with 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +20000 4 October 1 Falcons - +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +1000 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +1000 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +20000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1100 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

