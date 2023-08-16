Ronald Acuna Jr. and Gleyber Torres are among the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees square off at Truist Park on Wednesday (at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Morton Stats

Charlie Morton (11-10) will take the mound for the Braves, his 24th start of the season.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Morton has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

The 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 29th, 1.461 WHIP ranks 57th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 18th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Aug. 11 5.0 3 0 0 4 7 at Cubs Aug. 6 4.1 4 5 5 4 4 vs. Angels Jul. 31 6.0 6 3 3 8 3 at Red Sox Jul. 25 3.2 6 4 4 1 5 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 5.2 6 4 4 4 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 161 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs, 65 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen 55 bases.

He has a .338/.423/.577 slash line so far this season.

Acuna has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 15 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Mets Aug. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 12 2-for-3 3 0 1 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has recorded 124 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 107 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .276/.387/.619 so far this season.

Olson heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .417 with a double, four home runs, 12 walks and 10 RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 at Mets Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 12 3-for-5 3 2 4 10 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Torres Stats

Torres has 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 49 RBI (119 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .265/.332/.434 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 3 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 64 hits with 11 doubles, 22 home runs, 55 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .282/.418/.621 so far this season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Aug. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

