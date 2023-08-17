The Jacksonville Jaguars have +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 12th-ranked in the league as of December 31.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Jaguars games.

Jacksonville compiled 357.4 yards per game on offense last season (10th in ), and it ranked 24th on defense with 353.3 yards allowed per game.

The Jaguars posted a 5-3 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last year.

When favored last season Jacksonville picked up only two victories (2-3). As the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.

Lawrence also rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

Also, Etienne had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.

Christian Kirk had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +20000 4 October 1 Falcons - +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +1000 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +1000 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +20000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1100 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +10000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

