Matt Olson vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.532 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 124 hits, which is tops among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .274 with 66 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 36th in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Olson has picked up a hit in 68.3% of his 120 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.3% of them.
- Looking at the 120 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 36 of them (30.0%), and in 8% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 57 games this season (47.5%), with more than one RBI in 28 of those games (23.3%).
- He has scored in 58.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.3%.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|60
|.290
|AVG
|.260
|.394
|OBP
|.376
|.665
|SLG
|.567
|36
|XBH
|30
|23
|HR
|20
|56
|RBI
|51
|63/38
|K/BB
|70/42
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.94 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 126 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Cobb (6-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 26th, 1.373 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 41st.
