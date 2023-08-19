How to Watch the Braves vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 19
Logan Webb will start for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Giants Player Props
|Braves vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Giants Odds
|Braves vs Giants Prediction
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 232 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .501 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have an MLB-leading .274 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (706 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .346 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-best average in baseball.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.270).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Yonny Chirinos (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.22 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- So far this season, Chirinos has not registered a quality start.
- Chirinos enters the game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/13/2023
|Mets
|L 7-6
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 11-3
|Home
|Max Fried
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/15/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-0
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Luis Severino
|8/16/2023
|Yankees
|W 2-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Randy Vasquez
|8/18/2023
|Giants
|W 4-0
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Alex Cobb
|8/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Logan Webb
|8/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|-
|8/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|David Peterson
|8/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/25/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Logan Webb
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.