Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants play at Truist Park on Sunday (first pitch at 1:35 PM ET).

Braves vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Max Fried Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Fried Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Max Fried (4-1) for his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In eight starts, Fried has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has made eight appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Fried Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Aug. 14 6.0 8 2 2 2 1 at Pirates Aug. 9 4.0 6 4 4 4 1 at Cubs Aug. 4 6.0 3 0 0 8 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 6.0 8 7 5 7 2 at Mets Apr. 28 5.0 3 0 0 7 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 163 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 66 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen 55 bases.

He's slashed .333/.418/.573 so far this year.

Acuna will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Giants Aug. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 15 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 125 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 108 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .271/.380/.605 so far this year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Aug. 18 0-for-5 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Wilmer Flores Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Flores Stats

Wilmer Flores has 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 41 RBI (86 total hits).

He's slashed .299/.355/.531 so far this season.

Flores brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run and two RBI.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Braves Aug. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Rangers Aug. 13 0-for-1 1 0 0 0

