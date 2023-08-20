Orlando Arcia vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.079 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jakob Junis and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .278 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.
- He ranks 27th in batting average, 70th in on base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 64.0% of his games this year (64 of 100), Arcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (27.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has driven in a run in 31 games this year (31.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.0%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|47
|.291
|AVG
|.264
|.348
|OBP
|.317
|.451
|SLG
|.420
|15
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|18
|39/14
|K/BB
|33/14
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 128 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Junis (3-3) starts for the Giants, his third this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw four scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering two hits.
