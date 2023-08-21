In the series opener on Monday, August 21, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (80-43) face off against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (58-67). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Mets have been listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Braves (-225). The game's over/under has been set at 10.5 runs.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Allan Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs David Peterson - NYM (3-7, 5.45 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 72, or 65.5%, of the 110 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a record of 24-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (70.6% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Braves went 8-2 over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Mets have come away with 13 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Mets have played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Mets have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Austin Riley 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+110) Matt Olson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+120) Michael Harris II 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +310 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.