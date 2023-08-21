Madison Keys 2023 US Open Odds
Madison Keys begins the US Open following her Western & Southern Open finished with a defeat at the hands of Elise Mertens in the round of 64. Keys' first match is against Arantxa Rus (in the round of 128). Keys is +5000 to win at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Keys at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Keys' Next Match
Keys will begin play at the US Open by facing Rus in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET).
Keys is listed at -700 to win her next contest versus Rus. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Madison Keys Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +5000
Keys Stats
- In her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Keys was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 29-ranked Mertens, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6.
- In 18 tournaments over the past 12 months, Keys has won one title, and her overall record is 30-17.
- Keys has a record of 15-13 on hard courts over the last 12 months.
- In her 47 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Keys has averaged 20.1 games.
- On hard courts, Keys has played 28 matches over the past 12 months, and 20.0 games per match.
- Over the past year, Keys has won 71.0% of her service games, and she has won 38.1% of her return games.
- On hard courts over the past year, Keys has claimed 35.4% of her return games and 68.3% of her service games.
