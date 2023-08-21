Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on August 21 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Explore More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .417, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .569.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has had a hit in 93 of 123 games this season (75.6%), including multiple hits 52 times (42.3%).
- In 26 games this year, he has homered (21.1%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 49 games this season (39.8%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those games (13.0%).
- He has scored in 78 games this year (63.4%), including 27 multi-run games (22.0%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|59
|.329
|AVG
|.333
|.428
|OBP
|.407
|.579
|SLG
|.560
|31
|XBH
|28
|14
|HR
|14
|37
|RBI
|37
|37/41
|K/BB
|33/26
|27
|SB
|29
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Mets rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.45 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.45 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .296 to opposing batters.
