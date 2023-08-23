Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (81-44) and Pete Alonso's New York Mets (59-68) will go head to head in the series rubber match on Wednesday, August 23 at Truist Park. The contest will begin at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are listed as -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Mets (+165). The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (12-10, 3.54 ERA) vs Jose Quintana - NYM (1-4, 3.03 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 73 out of the 112 games, or 65.2%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Braves have a 32-13 record (winning 71.1% of their games).

Atlanta has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and went 7-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Mets have been victorious in 14, or 28.6%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mets have come away with a win one times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 3-2.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Michael Harris II 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125) Austin Riley 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+100)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +310 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.