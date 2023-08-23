Braves vs. Mets Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 23
Marcell Ozuna brings a two-game homer streak into the Atlanta Braves' (81-44) game versus the New York Mets (59-68) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday, at Truist Park.
The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (12-10) against the Mets and Jose Quintana (1-4).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (12-10, 3.54 ERA) vs Quintana - NYM (1-4, 3.03 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton
- Morton (12-10) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.
- The 39-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 3.54, a 2.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.433.
- He has 10 quality starts in 24 chances this season.
- Morton has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.
Charlie Morton vs. Mets
- The Mets have scored 565 runs this season, which ranks 17th in MLB. They have 1000 hits, 25th in baseball, with 165 home runs (10th in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Mets three times this season, allowing them to go 13-for-56 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI in 15 innings.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Quintana
- The Mets are sending Quintana (1-4) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Over six games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
- Quintana is looking to continue a fifth-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Quintana is seeking his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.
- He allowed one or more earned runs in each of his outings in 2023.
José Quintana vs. Braves
- The opposing Braves offense has the best slugging percentage (.500) and ranks first in home runs hit (239) in all of MLB. They have a collective .274 batting average, and are second in the league with 1172 total hits and first in MLB play scoring 722 runs.
- In six innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Quintana has a 1.5 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .190.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.