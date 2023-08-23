After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets (who will start Jose Quintana) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .270 with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 39 walks.

In 54 of 87 games this season (62.1%) Murphy has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (23.0%).

In 21.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has had at least one RBI in 37.9% of his games this season (33 of 87), with more than one RBI 17 times (19.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year (47.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .270 AVG .270 .371 OBP .386 .491 SLG .561 19 XBH 19 8 HR 12 29 RBI 35 45/19 K/BB 39/20 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings