Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will meet Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 12th in baseball with 160 total home runs.

Seattle is 16th in MLB, slugging .411.

The Mariners rank 20th in MLB with a .242 batting average.

Seattle has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (602 total runs).

The Mariners' .322 on-base percentage is 15th in MLB.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Seattle's 3.71 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.177).

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 124 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 23rd in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 517 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out just 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.08 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.405 WHIP this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering two hits.

Miller is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Miller will aim to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 18 appearances this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Brady Singer (8-9) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Singer has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 25 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Astros W 10-3 Away Logan Gilbert Framber Valdez 8/20/2023 Astros W 7-6 Away Emerson Hancock Hunter Brown 8/21/2023 White Sox W 14-2 Away Luis Castillo Touki Toussaint 8/22/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Bryan Woo Mike Clevinger 8/23/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Away George Kirby Michael Kopech 8/25/2023 Royals - Home Bryce Miller Brady Singer 8/26/2023 Royals - Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Lyles 8/27/2023 Royals - Home Luis Castillo - 8/28/2023 Athletics - Home Bryan Woo Luis Medina 8/29/2023 Athletics - Home George Kirby Ken Waldichuk 8/30/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Zach Neal

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Brady Singer Justin Steele 8/20/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks 8/21/2023 Athletics L 6-4 Away Tucker Davidson Paul Blackburn 8/22/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Away Angel Zerpa Dany Jimenez 8/23/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Cole Ragans Adrian Martinez 8/25/2023 Mariners - Away Brady Singer Bryce Miller 8/26/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Lyles Logan Gilbert 8/27/2023 Mariners - Away - Luis Castillo 8/28/2023 Pirates - Home - Johan Oviedo 8/29/2023 Pirates - Home Cole Ragans Luis Ortiz 8/30/2023 Pirates - Home Brady Singer Mitch Keller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.