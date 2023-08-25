Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Tatjana Maria: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Tennis in the Land
The semifinals at the Tennis in the Land is set for Friday, with Tatjana Maria, the No. 49-ranked player, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, the No. 95-ranked player, competing for a chance at the tournament championship.
You can see as Sorribes Tormo tries to hold off Maria on ESPN.
Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Tatjana Maria Date and TV Info
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Friday, August 25
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Sorribes Tormo vs. Maria Matchup Info
- Sorribes Tormo defeated Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
- Sorribes Tormo was defeated by Yulia Putintseva (6-7, 5-7) on August 12 in the qualification round 1 of her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.
- Maria reached the semifinals by beating No. 72-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday.
- On July 29, Maria was defeated by No. 153-ranked Laura Siegemund, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, in the semifinal of the BNP Paribas Poland Open, her most recent tournament.
- This is the first time that Sorribes Tormo and Maria have faced each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Today's Tennis in the Land
Sorribes Tormo vs. Maria Odds and Probabilities
|Sara Sorribes Tormo
|Tatjana Maria
|-145
|Odds to Win Match
|+115
|+240
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+333
|59.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|46.5%
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|23.1%
|53
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47
