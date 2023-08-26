Eddie Rosario vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eddie Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .848 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .261 with 21 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
- Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 59.8% of his games this season (67 of 112), with more than one hit 26 times (23.2%).
- In 18 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.1%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Rosario has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this season (32 of 112), with more than one RBI 18 times (16.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year (42 of 112), with two or more runs nine times (8.0%).
Other Braves Players vs the Giants
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|52
|.281
|AVG
|.237
|.319
|OBP
|.298
|.557
|SLG
|.405
|25
|XBH
|18
|15
|HR
|5
|43
|RBI
|20
|55/12
|K/BB
|44/15
|0
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (4-2) takes the mound for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.14 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without surrendering a hit.
- In 34 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 2.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing batters.
