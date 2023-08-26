On Saturday, Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 22 in the world) meets Sara Sorribes Tormo (No. 95) in the final of the Tennis in the Land.

Alexandrova is favored to win the tournament title over Sorribes Tormo, with -135 odds against the the underdog's +110.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, August 26

Saturday, August 26 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 57.4% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Sara Sorribes Tormo -135 Odds to Win Match +110 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 51.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.9

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Friday, Alexandrova defeated Lin Zhu 7-5, 6-2.

Sorribes Tormo was victorious 6-4, 6-3 versus Tatjana Maria in the semifinals on Friday.

Alexandrova has played 21.4 games per match in her 54 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In her 30 matches on hard courts over the past year, Alexandrova has played an average of 21.5 games.

In the past year, Sorribes Tormo has played 24 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 55.4% of the games. She averages 18.2 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

Sorribes Tormo has averaged 18.6 games per match and 9.9 games per set through eight matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 57.7% of those games.

Alexandrova and Sorribes Tormo have not competed against each other since 2015.

