Matt Olson vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Saturday, Matt Olson (.317 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta with 128 hits, batting .268 this season with 67 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- In 66.9% of his games this year (85 of 127), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (27.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 28.3% of his games in 2023 (36 of 127), and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 59 games this season (46.5%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in 29 of those games (22.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored in 74 games this season, with multiple runs 22 times.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|61
|.276
|AVG
|.261
|.381
|OBP
|.374
|.617
|SLG
|.568
|36
|XBH
|31
|23
|HR
|20
|57
|RBI
|53
|71/41
|K/BB
|71/42
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Walker (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.14 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when the righty threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without giving up a hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 2.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 34 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
