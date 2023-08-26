The Mercer Bears (0-0) and the North Alabama Lions (0-0) square off at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Mercer ranked 33rd in total defense last year (337.9 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on offense, ranking ninth-best in the FCS with 470.7 total yards per game. North Alabama owned the 51st-ranked offense last year (387.8 yards per game), and it was less effective on defense, ranking third-worst with 481.3 yards allowed per game.

See below as we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins.

North Alabama vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Cramton Bowl

North Alabama vs. Mercer Key Statistics (2022)

North Alabama Mercer 387.8 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 470.7 (26th) 481.3 (123rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.9 (30th) 184.3 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.1 (29th) 203.5 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.6 (14th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (35th)

North Alabama Stats Leaders (2022)

Noah Walters completed 53% of his passes and threw for 2,149 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Walters also helped on the ground, accumulating two touchdowns on 19.3 yards per game.

Shunderrick Powell averaged 137.5 rushing yards per game and scored 18 rushing touchdowns. Powell complemented his performance on the ground with 2.2 receptions per game to average 22 receiving yards.

Demarcus Lacey rushed for 215 yards and one touchdown last season. He also averaged 28.9 receiving yards per game.

Takairee Kenebrew averaged 59 yards on 2.6 receptions per game and racked up eight receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Corson Swan caught 24 passes last season on his way to 339 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Mercer Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Fred Payton produced 3,010 passing yards (273.6 per game), a 66.5% completion percentage, 31 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also added 164 rushing yards on 58 carries with one rushing TD (averaging 14.9 rushing yards per game).

Last year Al Wooten II took 130 carries for 495 yards (45 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Brandon Marshall churned out 367 rushing yards on 56 carries, with three rushing touchdowns last season. He was also successful in the air, catching 13 passes for 178 receiving yards and one score.

Ty James hauled in 52 catches for 1,105 yards (100.5 per game) while being targeted 39 times. He also scored 13 touchdowns.

Devron Harper produced last season, catching 78 passes for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 89.7 receiving yards per game.

