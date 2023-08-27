Sunday's contest at Oracle Park has the Atlanta Braves (84-44) going head-to-head against the San Francisco Giants (66-63) at 7:10 PM (on August 27). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Jared Shuster (4-2) for the Braves and Tristan Beck (3-2) for the Giants.

Braves vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have won 76, or 66.1%, of the 115 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Atlanta has won 67 of its 95 games, or 70.5%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (741) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule