On Sunday, Nicky Lopez (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Tristan Beck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .238 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 walks.

Lopez has picked up a hit in 43.5% of his 69 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.9% of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 69 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this season (17.4%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season (24.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 3 .186 AVG .417 .360 OBP .385 .271 SLG .750 4 XBH 2 0 HR 1 6 RBI 6 12/16 K/BB 1/0 2 SB 0

