Nicky Lopez vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Nicky Lopez (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Tristan Beck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .238 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 walks.
- Lopez has picked up a hit in 43.5% of his 69 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.9% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 69 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this season (17.4%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (24.6%), including multiple runs in five games.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|3
|.186
|AVG
|.417
|.360
|OBP
|.385
|.271
|SLG
|.750
|4
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|12/16
|K/BB
|1/0
|2
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Beck will make his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 27-year-old righty has 28 appearances in relief this season.
- In 28 games this season, he has put up a 3.34 ERA and averages 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .235 against him.
