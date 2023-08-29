WNBA action on Tuesday will see Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury (9-25) visiting Cheyenne Parker and the Atlanta Dream (16-19) at Gateway Center Arena, with the matchup tipping at 7:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Atlanta fell short in an 83-80 loss to Indiana. The Dream were led by Parker, who wound up with 24 points, 10 rebounds and two steals, while Rhyne Howard added 17 points, six rebounds and two steals. Phoenix lost to Dallas 77-74 in their last game. Moriah Jefferson (20 PTS, 5 AST, 56.3 FG%) ended the game as Phoenix's top scorer.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Dream vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-450 to win)

Dream (-450 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+340 to win)

Mercury (+340 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-8.5)

Dream (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: AZFamily and BSSE

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Dream Season Stats

The Dream's offense, which ranks fifth in the league with 82.5 points per game, has performed better than their third-worst defense (84.5 points allowed per game).

Atlanta ranks third-best in the WNBA with 35.8 boards per game. On the other hand, it ranks third-worst in the league with 35.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

When it comes to assists, the Dream are putting up only 18.4 assists per game (third-worst in league).

Atlanta has struggled in the turnover area this season, ranking third-worst in the league with 14.1 turnovers per game. It ranks seventh with 13 forced turnovers per contest.

This year, the Dream are making 6.6 threes per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 34.2% (sixth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

With a 33.3% three-point percentage allowed this season, Atlanta is third-best in the WNBA. It ranks fourth in the league by allowing 7.3 treys per contest.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Dream Home/Away Splits

So far in 2023, the Dream's offense has been better at home, where they score 84.9 points per game, compared to road games, where they score 80.1 per game. On defense, they have been slightly tougher in home games, where they concede 84.2 points per game, versus road games, where they allow opponents to average 84.7 per game.

When playing at home, Atlanta averages 34.8 rebounds, while on the road it averages 36.8. It allows its opponents to grab 35.6 both home and away.

The Dream average 0.1 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (18.4 at home, 18.3 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Atlanta commit fewer turnovers at home (13.9 per game) than on the road (14.2). It has also forced fewer turnovers at home (12.9 per game) than on the road (13.1).

This year, the Dream average 7.2 made three-pointers per game at home and 5.9 on the road (while making 38.3% from distance in home games compared to 30.5% on the road).

In 2023 Atlanta averages 7.1 three-pointers conceded at home and 7.5 away, allowing 32.6% shooting from distance at home compared to 33.9% away.

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have gone 8-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Dream have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

Atlanta's record against the spread is 16-16-0.

Atlanta has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dream's implied win probability is 81.8%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.