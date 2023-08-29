The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves, on Tuesday at Coors Field.

Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 246 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .501 slugging percentage this season, collecting 495 extra-base hits.

The Braves lead the majors with a .275 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (760 total, 5.8 per game).

The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.83 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.267).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Charlie Morton (13-10) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 13-10 with a 3.37 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 141 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Morton is trying to register his third straight quality start in this outing.

Morton will look to build on a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).

He is trying to have his fourth straight appearance with no earned runs given up.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Mets W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants W 5-1 Away Spencer Strider Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants W 7-3 Away Max Fried Ryan Walker 8/27/2023 Giants L 8-5 Away Jared Shuster Tristan Beck 8/28/2023 Rockies W 14-4 Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies - Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies - Away Spencer Strider Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/1/2023 Dodgers - Away - - 9/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Bryce Elder Bobby Miller 9/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Charlie Morton Clayton Kershaw

