Braves vs. Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves (85-45) and Colorado Rockies (49-82) clash on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.
The Braves will look to Charlie Morton (13-10) versus the Rockies and Peter Lambert (3-4).
Braves vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (13-10, 3.37 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (3-4, 4.92 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton
- The Braves will hand the ball to Morton (13-10) for his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings against the New York Mets.
- The 39-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with a 3.37 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .242.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Morton has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to four.
Charlie Morton vs. Rockies
- The Rockies have scored 575 runs this season, which ranks 19th in MLB. They have 1108 hits, 18th in baseball, with 132 home runs (25th in the league).
- The Rockies have gone 5-for-19 with a home run and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert
- The Rockies are sending Lambert (3-4) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.92 ERA and 62 strikeouts over 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 4.92 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings over 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
- Lambert has three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Lambert will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 3.2 innings per outing.
- He has had seven appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Peter Lambert vs. Braves
- The opposing Braves offense has a collective .275 batting average, and is second in the league with 1224 total hits and first in MLB play with 760 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.501) and are first in all of MLB with 246 home runs.
- Head-to-head against the Braves this season, Lambert has pitched two innings without giving up a hit or an earned run.
