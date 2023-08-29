On Tuesday, Orlando Arcia (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, four walks and six RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .280 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Arcia has had a hit in 69 of 108 games this year (63.9%), including multiple hits 29 times (26.9%).

Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 15 of them (13.9%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (31.5%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those games (13.9%).

He has scored in 42 games this season (38.9%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 51 .289 AVG .271 .352 OBP .319 .454 SLG .431 16 XBH 16 8 HR 7 29 RBI 21 43/17 K/BB 35/14 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings