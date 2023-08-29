Sean Murphy vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Sean Murphy (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He racked up three extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with three doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .274 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in 56 of 90 games this season (62.2%), including 21 multi-hit games (23.3%).
- He has gone deep in 19 games this season (21.1%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Murphy has had at least one RBI in 38.9% of his games this year (35 of 90), with two or more RBI 17 times (18.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this year (47.8%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.272
|AVG
|.276
|.374
|OBP
|.389
|.488
|SLG
|.571
|19
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|12
|30
|RBI
|36
|46/20
|K/BB
|40/20
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.60).
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (190 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.92 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.92, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
