The Los Angeles Dodgers (83-50) will look to Max Muncy, currently on a 10-game hitting streak, against the Atlanta Braves (88-45) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday, at Dodger Stadium.

The Braves will call on Max Fried (5-1) versus the Dodgers and Julio Urias (11-7).

Braves vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (5-1, 2.85 ERA) vs Urias - LAD (11-7, 4.41 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

Fried (5-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 2.85, a 4.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.211.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

The Dodgers are sending Urias (11-7) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 11-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.41, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opposing batters have a .244 batting average against him.

Urias is trying to pick up his 12th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Urias is looking for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

In four of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

