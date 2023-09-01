Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia is the setting for the Louisville Cardinals' (0-0) matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) on September 1, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

On the defensive side of the ball, Louisville was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 24th-best by allowing just 331.5 yards per game. It ranked 49th on offense (406.1 yards per game). While Georgia Tech ranked 85th in total defense with 402.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little worse on offense, ranking 22nd-worst (325.9 yards per game).

See below as we dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics (2022)

Louisville Georgia Tech 406.1 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.9 (116th) 331.5 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.1 (67th) 201 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.8 (91st) 205.1 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.2 (109th) 23 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (19th) 30 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (13th)

Louisville Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Malik Cunningham put up 1,562 passing yards (120.2 per game), a 62.4% completion percentage (136-for-218), eight touchdowns, and only five interceptions. He also added 565 rushing yards on 114 carries with 12 rushing TDs (averaging 43.5 yards per game).

Jawhar Jordan churned out 815 rushing yards (62.7 per game) and four touchdowns last year.

In the previous year, Tyler Hudson grabbed 69 passes (on 107 targets) for 1,034 yards (79.5 per game). He also found the end zone two times.

Marshon Ford amassed 434 yards on 33 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 52 times, and averaged 33.4 receiving yards per game.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce hauled in 30 passes for 360 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 27.7 yards per game last season.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders (2022)

Jeff Sims completed 58.5% of his passes to throw for 1,115 yards and five touchdowns last season. He also helped on the ground, collecting one touchdown while racking up 302 yards.

Hassan Hall racked up one rushing touchdown on 43.4 yards per game last season.

Last season Dontae Smith rushed for 419 yards. He also scored five total touchdowns.

Nate McCollum was targeted 6.4 times per game and piled up 655 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Malachi Carter hauled in two touchdowns and had 342 receiving yards (28.5 ypg) in 2022.

E.J. Jenkins caught 17 passes on his way to 316 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Louisville or Georgia Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.