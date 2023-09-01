Friday's game features the Seattle Mariners (76-57) and the New York Mets (61-73) matching up at Citi Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 1.

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (12-5, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Kodai Senga (10-7, 3.17 ERA).

Mariners vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Mariners vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 7-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last three games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.

The Mariners have been favorites in 89 games this season and won 52 (58.4%) of those contests.

Seattle has entered 89 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 52-37 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Seattle has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 640 (4.8 per game).

The Mariners have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.66).

Mets Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have posted a mark of 2-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Mets' past 10 games.

The Mets have won in 15, or 27.8%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, New York has won nine of 43 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mets have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

New York scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (582 total, 4.3 per game).

The Mets have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 27 Royals W 3-2 Luis Castillo vs Alec Marsh August 28 Athletics W 7-0 Bryan Woo vs Kyle Muller August 29 Athletics L 3-1 Luke Weaver vs Ken Waldichuk August 29 Athletics L 3-1 George Kirby vs Ken Waldichuk August 30 Athletics W 5-4 Bryce Miller vs Zach Neal September 1 @ Mets - Logan Gilbert vs Kodai Senga September 2 @ Mets - Luis Castillo vs David Peterson September 3 @ Mets - Bryan Woo vs Tylor Megill September 4 @ Reds - George Kirby vs Brandon Williamson September 5 @ Reds - Bryce Miller vs Hunter Greene September 6 @ Reds - Logan Gilbert vs TBA

Mets Schedule