Week 1 of the college football campaign is here, with 14 games involving teams from the SEC on the early-season docket. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

SEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV South Dakota Coyotes at Missouri Tigers 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Florida Gators at Utah Utes 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Ball State Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Virginia Cavaliers vs. Tennessee Volunteers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Western Carolina Catamounts at Arkansas Razorbacks 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 SEC Network+ Mercer Bears at Ole Miss Rebels 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 SEC Network+ UMass Minutemen at Auburn Tigers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) SE Louisiana Lions at Mississippi State Bulldogs 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) UT Martin Skyhawks at Georgia Bulldogs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 SEC Network+ New Mexico Lobos at Texas A&M Aggies 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 SEC Network+ North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Alabama Crimson Tide 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles 7:30 PM ET, Sunday, September 3 ABC (Live stream on Fubo)

