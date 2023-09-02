The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium.

Vanderbilt has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking 12th-best in scoring offense (35.0 points per game) and 25th-best in scoring defense (28.0 points allowed per game). Alabama A&M averaged 378.0 yards per game on offense last season (60th in the FCS), and it ranked 64th on defense with 381.5 yards allowed per game.

For more details on this matchup, including where and how to watch on SEC Network+, read on.

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Key Statistics (2022)

Alabama A&M Vanderbilt 378.0 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.3 (107th) 381.5 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.3 (114th) 155.8 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.9 (58th) 222.2 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.3 (112th) 6 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (41st) 4 (15th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (84th)

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders (2022)

Xaiver Lankford completed 55.3% of his passes and threw for 1,252 yards and six touchdowns last season. Lankford also helped on the ground, tallying three touchdowns on 24.5 yards per game.

Donovan Eaglin racked up six rushing touchdowns on 73.0 yards per game last season.

Last season Harold Jemison Jr. rushed for 302 yards. He also scored five total touchdowns.

Isiah Cox averaged 39.0 receiving yards and grabbed three receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Keenan Hambrick grabbed two touchdowns and had 370 receiving yards (33.6 ypg) in 2022.

Cameron Young averaged 32.7 receiving yards per game on 2.3 targets per game a season ago.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has 258 yards passing for Vanderbilt, completing 63.3% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns this season.

Patrick Smith has racked up 30 yards on seven carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Chase Gillespie has carried the ball six times for 13 yards (13.0 per game) while also racking up 17 yards through the air.

Jayden McGowan's 72 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted eight times and has totaled six receptions.

Will Sheppard has hauled in six receptions totaling 68 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Gamarion Carter has hauled in one catch for 41 yards, an average of 41.0 yards per game.

