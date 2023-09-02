The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) hit the field against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) in college football action at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Alabama 49, Middle Tennessee 10

Alabama 49, Middle Tennessee 10 Alabama was favored on the moneyline 11 total times last season. They finished 9-2 in those games.

The Crimson Tide played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in just two games last season. They won both.

Middle Tennessee won five of the nine games it played as underdogs last season.

The Blue Raiders did not enter a game last season with longer moneyline odds than +2000.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Crimson Tide a 99.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Middle Tennessee (+39.5)



Middle Tennessee (+39.5) Against the spread, Alabama went 6-6-1 last season.

The Crimson Tide went 3-1 as 39.5-point favorites or more last season.

Middle Tennessee posted a 6-6-1 record against the spread last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (52.5)



Over (52.5) Alabama played nine games with over 52.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.

Alabama played in eight games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 52.5 points.

Alabama and Middle Tennessee combined to average 17.4 more points per game a season ago than the total of 52.5 set for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.5 57.5 61.9 Implied Total AVG 42.3 46.4 37.5 ATS Record 6-6-1 4-2-1 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-7-0 2-5-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-2 5-0 4-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Middle Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.3 60.3 55.4 Implied Total AVG 33.7 35 32.9 ATS Record 6-6-1 2-2-1 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-5-0 3-2-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-4 1-2 4-2

