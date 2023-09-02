The Alabama State Hornets (0-0) hit the road for a SWAC clash against the Southern Jaguars (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at New ASU Stadium.

Alabama State struggled offensively last season, ranking 21st-worst in the FCS (310.5 yards per game). However, it ranked 20th-best defensively, giving up just 329.6 yards per game. Southern ranked 45th in total offense this year (397.9 yards per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking sixth-best in the FCS with 397.9 yards allowed per game.

Alabama State vs. Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: New ASU Stadium

Alabama State vs. Southern Key Statistics (2022)

Alabama State Southern 310.5 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.9 (35th) 329.6 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.6 (18th) 124.4 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.8 (21st) 186.2 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.2 (82nd) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (128th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (15th)

Alabama State Stats Leaders (2022)

Dematrius Davis had a passing stat line last year of 1,201 yards with a 59.5% completion rate (94-for-158), seven touchdowns, four interceptions, and an average of 109.2 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 70 carries for 165 yards and two TDs.

Last year, Jacory Merritt rushed for 470 yards on 117 carries (42.7 yards per game) and scored four times. Merritt also collected 13 catches for 167 yards.

Santo Dunn churned out 414 yards on 68 carries (37.6 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last year.

Kisean Johnson hauled in 27 catches for 468 yards (42.5 per game) while being targeted 23 times. He also scored two touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hixon tacked on 355 yards on 30 grabs with four touchdowns. He was targeted 31 times, and averaged 32.3 receiving yards per game.

Isaiah Scott hauled in 20 passes on 23 targets for 266 yards and one touchdown, averaging 24.2 receiving yards per game.

Southern Stats Leaders (2022)

BeSean McCray averaged 134.7 passing yards per outing and completed 13 touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 562 yards rushing with seven touchdowns.

Karl Ligon averaged 47.3 rushing yards per game and scored five rushing touchdowns.

Cassius Allen averaged 33.9 yards on 2.2 receptions per game and compiled three receiving touchdowns in 2022.

August Pitre III caught 20 passes last season on his way to 329 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield averaged 25.1 receiving yards per game on 1.7 targets per game a season ago.

