The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 as an overwhelming 39.5-point underdog. The over/under is 51.5 for the outing.

Alabama surged on both sides of the ball last season, ranking 11th-best in total offense (477.2 yards per game) and 13th-best in total defense (318.2 yards allowed per game). Middle Tennessee totaled 374.0 yards per game on offense last year (78th in the FBS), and it gave up 409.5 yards per game (96th) on the other side of the ball.

Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Alabama vs Middle Tennessee Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -39.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -10000 +2000

Week 1 SEC Betting Trends

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama had six wins in 13 games against the spread last season.

The Crimson Tide were 3-1 ATS last season when playing as at least 39.5-point favorites.

Alabama had six of its 13 games go over the point total last year.

Alabama was favored on the moneyline 11 total times last season. They finished 9-2 in those games.

The Blue Raiders have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +2000 moneyline set for this game.

The Crimson Tide have a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Bryce Young threw for 3,328 yards (256.0 per game), completing 64.5% of his passes, with 32 touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games last year.

Also, Young rushed for 185 yards and four TDs.

In 13 games, Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 926 yards (71.2 per game) and seven TDs.

Gibbs also had 44 catches for 444 yards and three TDs.

In 13 games a season ago, Jase McClellan ran for 655 yards (50.4 per game) and seven TDs.

In addition, McClellan had 14 receptions for 174 yards and three touchdowns.

In 13 games, Ja'Corey Brooks had 39 receptions for 674 yards (51.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.

On defense last year, DeMarcco Hellams helped set the tone with one interception to go with 87 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended in 13 games.

In 13 games in 2022, Will Anderson Jr. recorded one interception to go with 44 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 10 sacks, and one pass defended.

Brian Branch totaled 3.0 sacks to go with 10.0 TFL, 69 tackles, and two interceptions in 13 games played a season ago.

Henry To'o To'o delivered 2.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL and 72 tackles in 13 games.

