The Auburn Tigers (0-0) are an overwhelming 35.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the UMass Minutemen (1-0). The game has a point total set at 51.5.

Auburn compiled 24.8 points per game on offense last season (86th in the FBS), and it ranked 97th defensively with 29.5 points allowed per game. UMass has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking seventh-best in total offense (389 total yards per game) and 12th-best in total defense (458 total yards allowed per game).

Auburn vs. UMass Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Auburn vs UMass Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Auburn -35.5 -105 -115 51.5 -110 -110 -10000 +2000

Week 1 SEC Betting Trends

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Auburn was 5-6-1 against the spread last season.

In 12 Auburn games last season, eight went over the total.

Auburn won all five of the games it was favored on the moneyline last season.

The Minutemen have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +2000 moneyline set for this game.

The Tigers have a 99.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Robby Ashford had seven TD passes and seven interceptions in 12 games last year, completing 49.2% of his throws for 1,613 yards (134.4 per game).

On the ground, Ashford scored seven touchdowns and picked up 710 yards.

On the ground, Tank Bigsby scored 10 touchdowns and picked up 970 yards (80.8 per game).

Bigsby also had 30 catches for 180 yards and zero TDs.

On the ground, Jarquez Hunter scored seven touchdowns a season ago and picked up 675 yards (56.3 per game).

In the passing game, Hunter scored two touchdowns, with 17 catches for 224 yards.

In 12 games, Ja'Varrius Johnson had 26 catches for 493 yards (41.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

As a playmaker on defense, Derick Hall collected 47 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one interception in 12 games last year.

In 12 games in 2022, Colby Wooden amassed 34 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and six sacks.

In 12 games a season ago, Owen Pappoe collected 68 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one interception.

On defense in 2022, Keionte Scott piled up 43 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception over 12 games.

