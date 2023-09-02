How to Watch the Braves vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
The Atlanta Braves versus Los Angeles Dodgers game on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Marcell Ozuna and Mookie Betts.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Dodgers Player Props
|Braves vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Dodgers Odds
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 256 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-best .503 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .277 batting average leads MLB.
- Atlanta has the most prolific offense in MLB action, scoring 5.9 runs per game (784 total runs).
- The Braves have a league-high .346 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in MLB.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff paces the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.261).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves are sending Bryce Elder (11-4) out for his 27th start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.50 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 149 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Elder has 14 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Elder will look to prolong a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).
- In six of his 26 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/28/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-4
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Austin Gomber
|8/29/2023
|Rockies
|W 3-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Peter Lambert
|8/30/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-3
|Away
|Darius Vines
|Kyle Freeland
|8/31/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-7
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Lance Lynn
|9/1/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Max Fried
|Julio Urías
|9/2/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bobby Miller
|9/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Bobby Miller
|9/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|-
|Zack Thompson
|9/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Miles Mikolas
|9/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Dakota Hudson
|9/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Thomas Hatch
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.