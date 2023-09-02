The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium.

Jacksonville State ranks 26th in total offense this year (275 yards per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS with 275 yards allowed per game. Offensively, East Tennessee State ranked 47th in the FCS with 29.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 84th in points allowed (387.2 points allowed per contest).

Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Key Statistics (2022)

Jacksonville State East Tennessee State 423.6 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.1 (71st) 436.8 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.2 (57th) 251 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.6 (47th) 172.6 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.5 (85th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb has 67 pass yards for Jacksonville State, completing 50% of his passes this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 55 rushing yards (55 ypg) on 10 carries.

Malik Jackson has 76 rushing yards on 13 carries, scoring one touchdown. He's also added 16 yards (16 per game) on one catch.

Ron Wiggins has run for 63 yards (63 per game) on 13 carries with one touchdown, while also checking in with 24 yards in the passing game (on two catches).

Mike Pettway's three receptions have yielded 13 yards.

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders (2022)

Tyler Riddell completed 54.1% of his passes to throw for 1,947 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

Jacob Saylors averaged 119 rushing yards and collected 15 rushing touchdowns.

Bryson Irby ran for two touchdowns on 155 yards a year ago.

Will Huzzie was targeted 2.9 times per game and collected 536 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Einaj Carter hauled in four touchdowns and had 441 receiving yards (40.1 ypg) in 2022.

Chris Armstrong averaged 36.6 receiving yards per game on 2.7 targets per game a season ago.

