Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks while batting .290.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

Harris II is batting .429 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Harris II has gotten a hit in 75 of 111 games this year (67.6%), including 26 multi-hit games (23.4%).

In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.9%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (26.1%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (9.9%).

In 37.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 61 .305 AVG .279 .346 OBP .326 .494 SLG .432 19 XBH 19 6 HR 7 22 RBI 22 36/9 K/BB 43/16 8 SB 12

Dodgers Pitching Rankings